Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.3% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. grace capital acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PG. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.47, for a total value of $3,464,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,963,114 shares of company stock worth $1,067,197,986 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.97. 3,933,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,504,056. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $94.34 and a twelve month high of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $286.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.85.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.