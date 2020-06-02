ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.80.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of ProSight Global from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ProSight Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th.

Get ProSight Global alerts:

ProSight Global stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.94. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,360. ProSight Global has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.12.

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $214.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.00 million.

In other news, Director Steven W. Carlsen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.75 per share, with a total value of $97,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank Papalia acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $60,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,807.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 16,266 shares of company stock worth $160,267 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in ProSight Global by 474.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in ProSight Global by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in ProSight Global in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for ProSight Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSight Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.