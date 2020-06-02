Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) Shares Gap Up to $1.42

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.28, but opened at $1.42. Proteostasis Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 39,550 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine raised Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 7.26, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Proteostasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 741,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 539,523 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 351,575 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 362,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 95,522 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 11.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 168,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics by 59.2% in the first quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 166,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the period. 21.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics to treat cystic fibrosis. The company's lead product candidates for the treatment of CF include PTI-801, a cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) corrector agent; PTI-808, a CFTR potentiator; and PTI-428, a CFTR amplifier.

