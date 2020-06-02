Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Shares Up 8.8%

Provention Bio Inc (NASDAQ:PRVB)’s share price shot up 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.00 and last traded at $15.00, 733,270 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 570,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRVB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Provention Bio from $18.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $662.52 million, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 3.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.08.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Provention Bio Inc will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Provention Bio news, insider Jason Hoitt acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $28,125.00. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVB. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Provention Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Provention Bio by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and cutting-edge solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-300, anti-TLR3 mAb, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis; PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus; and PRV-101, a multivalent coxsackie virus vaccine for the prevention of acute Coxsackie Virus B Vaccine and the prevention of the onset of T1D.

