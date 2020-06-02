ProxyNode (PRX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $94,569.73

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. ProxyNode has a total market cap of $94,569.73 and approximately $105.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ProxyNode has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00821189 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021440 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00190345 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003128 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000779 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ProxyNode

ProxyNode (PRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 165,987,124 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ProxyNode is proxynode.network . ProxyNode’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the exchanges listed above.

