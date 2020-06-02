Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) to report $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.34 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.20 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.66 billion to $10.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $10.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.11 billion to $10.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEG. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.88.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $31,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.14. The stock had a trading volume of 152,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,576. Public Service Enterprise Group has a twelve month low of $34.75 and a twelve month high of $63.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average is $54.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

