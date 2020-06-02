PUBLISH Price Reaches $0.0022 on Major Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $555,319.22 and approximately $53,579.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PUBLISH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco. In the last week, PUBLISH has traded down 16.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02060388 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00180890 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00046738 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000171 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029272 BTC.

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,300,148 tokens. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol

PUBLISH Token Trading

PUBLISH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PUBLISH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

