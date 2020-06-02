QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.90. QEP Resources shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 4,678,791 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.16. QEP Resources had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that QEP Resources Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in QEP Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in QEP Resources by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

