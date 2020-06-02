QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Shares Gap Up to $0.90

QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.89, but opened at $0.90. QEP Resources shares last traded at $0.97, with a volume of 4,678,791 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $1.50 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of QEP Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Stephens downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.53.
The firm has a market capitalization of $213.21 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 4.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.
In other QEP Resources news, Director David A. Trice purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in QEP Resources by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 44,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in QEP Resources by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in QEP Resources by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,238 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 8,422 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 455,442 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of QEP Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 198,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.
About QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP)
QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.
