QLC Chain (QLC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.92 Million

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. QLC Chain has a total market capitalization of $2.92 million and approximately $282,592.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QLC Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000128 BTC on exchanges including Switcheo Network, Coinnest, Bitbns and Binance.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02064997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00180634 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029039 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain launched on November 12th, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 tokens. The official message board for QLC Chain is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

QLC Chain Token Trading

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, Binance, Bitbns, Kucoin, Gate.io and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QLC Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.