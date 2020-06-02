Qtum Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Qtum has a market cap of $174.21 million and $506.11 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $1.80 or 0.00018900 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Allcoin, Gate.io and BigONE.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001799 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000444 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 31.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,465,364 coins and its circulating supply is 96,745,944 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Qtum is qtum.org

Qtum Coin Trading

Qtum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance, Liqui, Coinone, Upbit, DragonEX, Exrates, CoinEgg, LBank, Coinrail, Huobi, Ovis, Coinnest, Bleutrade, GOPAX, Iquant, Livecoin, ABCC, Gate.io, Allcoin, HBUS, EXX, BCEX, OTCBTC, HitBTC, Kucoin, Bibox, Coindeal, Liquid, LiteBit.eu, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, Crex24, Coinsuper, BigONE, CoinExchange, CoinEx, Bithumb, Bitbns, OKEx, DigiFinex, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Poloniex and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

