QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Lessened by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 41.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,841 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $77.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,646 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total transaction of $130,807.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $81.55. 5,343,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,423,257. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.64. The stock has a market cap of $90.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.35. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.32%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

