Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) Shares Gap Up to $16.68

Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.86, but opened at $16.68. Radian Group shares last traded at $16.96, with a volume of 118,072 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDN. Compass Point decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine cut Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Radian Group in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Radian Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Radian Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. Radian Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 43.01%. The company had revenue of $329.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.38 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Radian Group Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

In other Radian Group news, Director Lisa Mumford purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,288.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,796.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $612,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radian Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 175,148 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

