Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cognex (CGNX)

6/2/2020 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

5/28/2020 – Cognex was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/27/2020 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

5/25/2020 – Cognex is now covered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

5/20/2020 – Cognex was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/8/2020 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $43.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $39.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2020 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – Cognex had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CGNX traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $56.59. 120,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.38 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGNX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 386,899 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 17,098 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 665,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

