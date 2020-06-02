RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

OTCMKTS:RBGLY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,509,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,121. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. RECKITT BENCKIS/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

