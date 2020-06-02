Reina Nicholls Buys 125,000 Shares of Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH) insider Reina Nicholls bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).

Shares of ASX LVH traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.24 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. Livehire Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of A$0.42 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of $70.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.

Get Livehire alerts:

About Livehire

LiveHire Limited provides online talent acquisition software solutions to small and large enterprises in Australia. The company operates LiveHire, a cloud-based HR productivity tool for sourcing and recruitment, as well as delivers internal mobility and sourcing solutions. Its platform enables customers to leverage their brand, employee networks, and digital assets to invite and curate talent from online and offline into a private talent community.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Livehire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livehire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.