Reina Nicholls Buys 125,000 Shares of Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH) Stock

Livehire Limited (ASX:LVH) insider Reina Nicholls bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($17,730.50).
Shares of ASX LVH traded up A$0.01 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting A$0.24 ($0.17). The stock had a trading volume of 35,018 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of A$0.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 8.05 and a current ratio of 8.14. Livehire Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.07 ($0.05) and a twelve month high of A$0.42 ($0.30). The firm has a market cap of $70.99 million and a PE ratio of -4.05.
About Livehire
