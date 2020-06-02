Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Reliant Bancorp.

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.69 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Reliant Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,570. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.97. Reliant Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.45 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $232.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

In other Reliant Bancorp news, Director William Lawson Mabry acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, with a total value of $43,680.00. Also, Director Sharon Hughes Edwards acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $44,375.00. Insiders bought a total of 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $138,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 172,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 24,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.