Rentberry (BERRY) One Day Volume Tops $46.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, Rentberry has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. Rentberry has a market cap of $79,282.51 and $46.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $429.59 or 0.04517227 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002249 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00054586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002687 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

BERRY is a token. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Rentberry Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

