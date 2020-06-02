Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ:REPL) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.58.

REPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Replimune Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Replimune Group in a report on Monday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of REPL traded up $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $19.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,675. The company has a market capitalization of $688.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 13.43 and a quick ratio of 13.43. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Replimune Group during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 58.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors.

