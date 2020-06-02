Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for BNP Paribas (BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA: BNP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/27/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €45.00 ($52.33) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/21/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

5/15/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €34.70 ($40.35) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/11/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.00 ($48.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €51.00 ($59.30) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/5/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €23.00 ($26.74) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/17/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €44.00 ($51.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/16/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €42.50 ($49.42) price target on by analysts at Oddo Bhf. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €46.00 ($53.49) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – BNP Paribas was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BNP traded up €0.99 ($1.15) on Tuesday, hitting €34.48 ($40.09). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,772,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas SA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €28.13 and a 200 day moving average price of €41.45.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

