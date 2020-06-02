Reviewing Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) & Twilio (NASDAQ:TWLO)

Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) and Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Datasea and Twilio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datasea N/A -37.30% -25.50% Twilio -28.85% -5.07% -4.22%

0.0% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of Twilio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Datasea has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Twilio has a beta of 1.64, indicating that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Datasea and Twilio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A Twilio 0 6 16 0 2.73

Twilio has a consensus target price of $172.60, suggesting a potential downside of 14.40%. Given Twilio’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Twilio is more favorable than Datasea.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datasea and Twilio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datasea $10,000.00 3,769.20 -$1.42 million N/A N/A Twilio $1.13 billion 24.89 -$307.06 million ($1.83) -110.18

Datasea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Twilio.

Summary

Twilio beats Datasea on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist attractions, and public communities in the People's Republic of China. It develops safe campus security systems, as well as focuses on developing scenic area security systems and public community security systems. The company markets and sells its smart security products, services, and solutions to governments, enterprises, institutions, families, and individuals through its distributors and city government partners. It also develops and offers education-related technologies to build campus networks, education management systems, education cloud platforms, science education platforms, and other education systems used in schools. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Twilio

Twilio Inc. provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications. Twilio Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

