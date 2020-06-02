Reviewing Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (OTCMKTS:CLF)

Stans Energy (OTCMKTS:HREEF) and Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.0% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Cleveland-Cliffs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Stans Energy and Cleveland-Cliffs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stans Energy N/A N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 11.99% 63.19% 7.32%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Stans Energy and Cleveland-Cliffs’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stans Energy N/A N/A -$2.99 million N/A N/A Cleveland-Cliffs $1.99 billion 1.07 $292.80 million $1.12 4.75

Cleveland-Cliffs has higher revenue and earnings than Stans Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Stans Energy has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cleveland-Cliffs has a beta of 1.99, meaning that its share price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Stans Energy and Cleveland-Cliffs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stans Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Cleveland-Cliffs 0 6 2 1 2.44

Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus price target of $8.89, suggesting a potential upside of 67.08%. Given Cleveland-Cliffs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cleveland-Cliffs is more favorable than Stans Energy.

Summary

Cleveland-Cliffs beats Stans Energy on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stans Energy

Stans Energy Corp. operates as a resource development company with a focus on rare earth and specialty metal properties in Canada, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Russia. It primarily explores for uranium, rare earth elements, gold, and base metals. Stans Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc. and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. in August 2017. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

