Rex D. Geveden Sells 3,000 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 620,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.
BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.
BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 220,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000.
BWX Technologies Company Profile
BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.
Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.