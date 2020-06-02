Rex D. Geveden Sells 3,000 Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) Stock

BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $187,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,249.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, reaching $61.94. The company had a trading volume of 620,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,552. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $40.40 and a 52-week high of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 74.99%. The firm had revenue of $542.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

BWXT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in BWX Technologies by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 210,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,090,000 after purchasing an additional 48,097 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 220,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 694,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $649,000.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

