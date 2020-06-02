Richard Hookway Buys 392 Shares of Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) Stock

Centrica PLC (LON:CNA) insider Richard Hookway purchased 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £148.96 ($195.95).
Richard Hookway also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, April 1st, Richard Hookway bought 399 shares of Centrica stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £151.62 ($199.45).
Shares of LON CNA traded up GBX 0.56 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 38.54 ($0.51). 54,280,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,600,000. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a PE ratio of -2.17. Centrica PLC has a one year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a one year high of GBX 97.02 ($1.28). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 35.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.93.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Norway, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Exploration & Production segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.
