RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

OTCMKTS:RTMVY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,521. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06. RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $8.66 and a 12-month high of $18.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

