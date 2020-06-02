Rimas Kairaitis Buys 120,000 Shares of Alpha Hpa Limited (ASX:A4N) Stock

Alpha Hpa Limited (ASX:A4N) insider Rimas Kairaitis purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$20,880.00 ($14,808.51).

ASX A4N remained flat at $A$0.16 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 439,932 shares. Alpha Hpa Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.16.

About Alpha Hpa

Alpha HPA Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Australia and Indonesia. The company explores for high-purity alumina, gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt. It holds interest in the Collerina project covering an area of 150 square kilometers located to the south of Nyngan in central New South Wales; and the Wonogiri project covering an area of approximately 3,928 hectares located in central Java, Indonesia.

