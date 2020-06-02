Rimas Kairaitis Buys 120,000 Shares of Alpha Hpa Limited (ASX:A4N) Stock

Alpha Hpa Limited (ASX:A4N) insider Rimas Kairaitis purchased 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.17 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$20,880.00 ($14,808.51).
ASX A4N remained flat at $A$0.16 ($0.11) during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 439,932 shares. Alpha Hpa Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.09 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of A$0.28 ($0.20). The company has a market capitalization of $97.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.16.
