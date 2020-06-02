Robert R. Bennett Acquires 50,000 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Stock

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Director Robert R. Bennett bought 50,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $747,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 110,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,729.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE HPQ traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.79. 28,252,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,066,375. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.85.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. HP’s payout ratio is 31.25%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in HP by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in shares of HP by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research cut their price objective on shares of HP from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.