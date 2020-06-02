Rollins (NYSE:ROL) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.85

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.85 and last traded at $42.81, with a volume of 106108 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Rollins from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

The firm has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.73 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.48 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after acquiring an additional 441,732 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,497,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,160,000 after purchasing an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,100,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,902,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

