Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $396.29

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $396.29 and last traded at $395.45, with a volume of 225241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.77.
Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.40 and a 200 day moving average of $350.08.
In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.
About Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)
Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.