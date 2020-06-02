Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $396.29

Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $396.29 and last traded at $395.45, with a volume of 225241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $387.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Argus reduced their price objective on Roper Technologies from $410.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price objective on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Roper Technologies from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $345.40 and a 200 day moving average of $350.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.14. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies Inc will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Roper Technologies news, VP John K. Stipancich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,076,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Fort III sold 4,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.43, for a total value of $1,690,832.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,340,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,040 shares of company stock worth $5,219,937 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 750.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

About Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Application Software; Network Software & Systems; Measurement & Analytical Solutions; and Process Technologies. It offers application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security, toll and traffic systems, radio frequency identification card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

