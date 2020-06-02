Roth Capital Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $70.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.
PLNT stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. 4,605,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,266. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.23.
In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $112,085,000. Valinor Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $44,087,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.
Planet Fitness Company Profile
Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.
