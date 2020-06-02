Roth Capital Raises Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Price Target to $70.00

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Roth Capital from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.56.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

PLNT stock traded up $6.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.88. 4,605,439 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,597,266. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $88.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.23.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $127.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 23.53%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher Rondeau acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,271,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Craig R. Benson purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 215.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,599,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,658 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $112,085,000. Valinor Management L.P. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 310.1% during the 1st quarter. Valinor Management L.P. now owns 1,283,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,508,000 after purchasing an additional 970,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,284,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,275,000 after purchasing an additional 930,713 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth about $44,087,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.