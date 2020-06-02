Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $79.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Buckingham Research downgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. The stock had a trading volume of 14,533,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,498,462. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post -9.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.