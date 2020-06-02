Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.

Shares of RMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Royce Micro Capital Trust has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.96.

About Royce Micro Capital Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

