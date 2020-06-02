Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) Plans $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

Royce Micro Capital Trust Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th.
Shares of RMT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 140,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.48. Royce Micro Capital Trust has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $8.96.
About Royce Micro Capital Trust
Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Micro Capital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.