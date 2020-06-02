Ruff Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $965,260.00 (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. One Ruff token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex, Gate.io and Huobi. Ruff has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and $965,260.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ruff has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.62 or 0.02064997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00180634 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00045764 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029039 BTC.

Ruff Token Profile

Ruff launched on January 12th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 tokens. Ruff’s official message board is medium.com/@ruffchain . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ruff

Ruff can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruff should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruff using one of the exchanges listed above.

