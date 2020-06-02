Sai (DAI) Market Cap Hits $103.13 Million

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last week, Sai has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Sai token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sai has a market cap of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sai alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.04635099 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00054515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Sai Token Profile

Sai (DAI) is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Sai

Sai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.