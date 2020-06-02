SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

SHNWF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHNWF remained flat at $$36.80 during midday trading on Thursday. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.14. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $46.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.57.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

