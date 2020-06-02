Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,108 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $98.69. 6,782 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,164. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.25 and a 12-month high of $102.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.82.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

