Scry.info (DDD) Market Cap Hits $1.42 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded down 8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Scry.info has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $274,705.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Over the last seven days, Scry.info has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.02060472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00180285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029046 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info’s launch date was January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Scry.info Token Trading

Scry.info can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

