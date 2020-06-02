Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.13. Seanergy Maritime shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 1,414,785 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SHIP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1.14 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Sunday, February 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of drybulk commodities worldwide. As of April 4, 2019, it owned a fleet of 10 Capesizes with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,748,581 deadweight tons and an average fleet age of 10 years.

