Sentient Coin (SEN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Sentient Coin (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One Sentient Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, IDEX and Tidex. Sentient Coin has a total market cap of $388,454.28 and $4,162.00 worth of Sentient Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentient Coin has traded 13.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.42 or 0.00821189 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00028792 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00173317 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00190345 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00006088 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001290 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Sentient Coin Profile

SEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Blake2b

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 27th, 2018. Sentient Coin’s total supply is 1,762,262,602 coins and its circulating supply is 1,352,262,603 coins. Sentient Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sentient Coin’s official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Sentient Coin

Sentient Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Tidex and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentient Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentient Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sentient Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

