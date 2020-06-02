Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications is benefiting from the robust performance of its wireless segment, driven by an expanding subscriber base and improvement in ARPU. Moreover, deployment of 700 MHz spectrum is expected to enhance customer relations by providing far-reaching coverage and stronger indoor wireless reception. Shaw continues to fortify its footprint across Canada, which is a key driver. However, the company is battling against weakness in the wireline segment due to attrition of video, satellite and phone subscribers. Moreover, the rising macroeconomic woes due to the coronavirus outbreak are a headwind. The company also decided to temporarily lay off roughly 10% of its workforce in retail and sales amid the COVID-19 chaos. Shares have underperformed the industry year to date.”

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SJR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.20.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 295,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,698. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,180,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,108,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,377,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,237,000 after buying an additional 345,036 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Shaw Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 57.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.