Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe NV (ETR:SAE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €107.57 ($125.08).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €140.00 ($162.79) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of SAE traded up €2.10 ($2.44) on Thursday, hitting €94.80 ($110.23). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,057 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Shop Apotheke Europe has a fifty-two week low of €28.30 ($32.91) and a fifty-two week high of €106.00 ($123.26). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €78.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.52.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides non-prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

