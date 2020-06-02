Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Trading Up 16.4% Over Last 7 Days

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $8.26 million and $271.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00012725 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00042821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.65 or 0.04635099 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002263 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00054515 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00030775 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002643 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010462 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 6,793,311 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

