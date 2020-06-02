SingularityNET (AGI) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $13.47 million and approximately $876,004.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, Tidex and Liqui.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010525 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.95 or 0.02060472 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00180285 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00045775 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00029046 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 816,757,505 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Liqui, Binance, Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.