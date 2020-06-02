SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.31.

SLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 164.9% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 34,916 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $470,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SL Green Realty by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 223.1% during the 4th quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 11,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 417.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 104,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,582,000 after purchasing an additional 84,153 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SLG traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 3,113,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,917. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. SL Green Realty has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.11). The business had revenue of $314.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.