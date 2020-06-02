SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Trading 7.4% Higher

SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG)’s stock price traded up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.17 and last traded at $47.33, 3,113,973 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 111% from the average session volume of 1,476,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised SL Green Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered SL Green Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.10.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.11). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 27.34%. The company had revenue of $314.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.6%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,182,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,370,000 after purchasing an additional 131,607 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,785,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,075,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,805,000 after purchasing an additional 15,419 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 7.6% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,260,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,371,000 after purchasing an additional 88,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

