Smart Money Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,259 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,431,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,293,956,000 after buying an additional 5,044,602 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $171,992,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,742,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,860 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 455.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,781,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,654,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $725,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,503 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.57. 286,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,702,450. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average of $72.46.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

