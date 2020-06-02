Smart Money Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 153,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,480,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $307.19. 2,201,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,861,153. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.36. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

