Smart Money Group LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.1% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,522,000 after buying an additional 598,648 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,267,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,819,000 after buying an additional 266,982 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,214,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $470,883,000 after buying an additional 736,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,810,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,819,000 after acquiring an additional 161,999 shares in the last quarter. 43.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $234.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,639,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,925,252. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.66. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $164.93 and a twelve month high of $237.47.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

