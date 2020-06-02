Smart Money Group LLC Has $231,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,252,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,436,116. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.90. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

