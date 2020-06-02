Smart Money Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Smart Money Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.76. 848,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,710,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.44. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $129.68 and a 52 week high of $179.70.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

