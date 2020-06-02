Smart Money Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,519 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,672 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,010,000 after buying an additional 138,817 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.71. The stock had a trading volume of 824,219 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.69.

